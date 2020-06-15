1 East Third Avenue, Apt 407

Amenities
1 E 3rd Avenue Apt 407 - Downtown: Furnished 3 bedroom, 2 bath loft apartment with walk-in closets. Balcony overlooks 3rd & Broad. Granite counter tops, stainless appliances: stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave. Washer/dryer hook-ups, tile and hardwood floors. No gas. Also enjoy the rooftop deck and workout room. Rent includes all utilities: water, power, internet, cable tv, HOA fees, 2 parking spaces and separate storage unit. no pets. 12 month lease required. Shown by Appointment Only. Click the link below for a virtual tour:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=4avP5XVSihN
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5767073)