Rome, GA
1 East Third Avenue, Apt 407
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

1 East Third Avenue, Apt 407

1 E 3rd Ave · (706) 291-4321
Rome
3 Bedrooms
Location

1 E 3rd Ave, Rome, GA 30161

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1 East Third Avenue, Apt 407 · Avail. now

$3,750

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
internet access
1 E 3rd Avenue Apt 407 - Downtown: Furnished 3 bedroom, 2 bath loft apartment with walk-in closets. Balcony overlooks 3rd & Broad. Granite counter tops, stainless appliances: stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave. Washer/dryer hook-ups, tile and hardwood floors. No gas. Also enjoy the rooftop deck and workout room. Rent includes all utilities: water, power, internet, cable tv, HOA fees, 2 parking spaces and separate storage unit. no pets. 12 month lease required. Shown by Appointment Only. Click the link below for a virtual tour:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=4avP5XVSihN

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 East Third Avenue, Apt 407 have any available units?
1 East Third Avenue, Apt 407 has a unit available for $3,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1 East Third Avenue, Apt 407 have?
Some of 1 East Third Avenue, Apt 407's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 East Third Avenue, Apt 407 currently offering any rent specials?
1 East Third Avenue, Apt 407 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 East Third Avenue, Apt 407 pet-friendly?
No, 1 East Third Avenue, Apt 407 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rome.
Does 1 East Third Avenue, Apt 407 offer parking?
Yes, 1 East Third Avenue, Apt 407 does offer parking.
Does 1 East Third Avenue, Apt 407 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1 East Third Avenue, Apt 407 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 East Third Avenue, Apt 407 have a pool?
No, 1 East Third Avenue, Apt 407 does not have a pool.
Does 1 East Third Avenue, Apt 407 have accessible units?
No, 1 East Third Avenue, Apt 407 does not have accessible units.
Does 1 East Third Avenue, Apt 407 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1 East Third Avenue, Apt 407 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1 East Third Avenue, Apt 407 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1 East Third Avenue, Apt 407 does not have units with air conditioning.
