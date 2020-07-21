All apartments in Rockdale County
Location

4216 Dale Cv SE, Rockdale County, GA 30013

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
new construction
garage
recently renovated
THIS property is a DREAM RENTAL!!! Be the first to live in this Spacious & Beautiful New Construction Conyers Home!!! Upgraded Gourmet Kitchen features Stainless Steel appliances & Granite Counters!!! Lower Level Laundry Room / Mud Room, 2 Car Garage, Backyard Patio & Large Back Yard!!! DREAMY Primary Bedroom w/ it's own Luxury Bathoom & Soaking Tub. Additional Upper Level Bedrooms w/ Full Bath. Half Bath Downstairs. REQUIREMENTS to Lease: 600 Minimum Credit, Excellent Rental History, 3x Income. NO Evictions, Felonies, Open Bakrupcies. APPLY HERE: https://renterswarehouse.com/lease-application SCHEDULE TOUR: 404-609-0144

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4216 Dale Cv have any available units?
4216 Dale Cv doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockdale County, GA.
What amenities does 4216 Dale Cv have?
Some of 4216 Dale Cv's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4216 Dale Cv currently offering any rent specials?
4216 Dale Cv is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4216 Dale Cv pet-friendly?
No, 4216 Dale Cv is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockdale County.
Does 4216 Dale Cv offer parking?
Yes, 4216 Dale Cv offers parking.
Does 4216 Dale Cv have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4216 Dale Cv does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4216 Dale Cv have a pool?
No, 4216 Dale Cv does not have a pool.
Does 4216 Dale Cv have accessible units?
No, 4216 Dale Cv does not have accessible units.
Does 4216 Dale Cv have units with dishwashers?
No, 4216 Dale Cv does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4216 Dale Cv have units with air conditioning?
No, 4216 Dale Cv does not have units with air conditioning.
