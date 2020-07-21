4216 Dale Cv

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters new construction garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage new construction

THIS property is a DREAM RENTAL!!! Be the first to live in this Spacious & Beautiful New Construction Conyers Home!!! Upgraded Gourmet Kitchen features Stainless Steel appliances & Granite Counters!!! Lower Level Laundry Room / Mud Room, 2 Car Garage, Backyard Patio & Large Back Yard!!! DREAMY Primary Bedroom w/ it's own Luxury Bathoom & Soaking Tub. Additional Upper Level Bedrooms w/ Full Bath. Half Bath Downstairs. REQUIREMENTS to Lease: 600 Minimum Credit, Excellent Rental History, 3x Income. NO Evictions, Felonies, Open Bakrupcies. APPLY HERE: https://renterswarehouse.com/lease-application SCHEDULE TOUR: 404-609-0144