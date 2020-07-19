All apartments in Rockdale County
Last updated July 11 2020 at 4:37 PM

3889 Pointers Way Southwest

3889 Pointers Way Southwest · (678) 223-0540
Location

3889 Pointers Way Southwest, Rockdale County, GA 30094

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,650

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1910 sqft

Amenities

pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes a neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com. IF home is equipped with a swimming pool, Resident will be billed $150 per month for pool maintenance fee.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3889 Pointers Way Southwest have any available units?
3889 Pointers Way Southwest has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 3889 Pointers Way Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
3889 Pointers Way Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3889 Pointers Way Southwest pet-friendly?
No, 3889 Pointers Way Southwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockdale County.
Does 3889 Pointers Way Southwest offer parking?
No, 3889 Pointers Way Southwest does not offer parking.
Does 3889 Pointers Way Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3889 Pointers Way Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3889 Pointers Way Southwest have a pool?
Yes, 3889 Pointers Way Southwest has a pool.
Does 3889 Pointers Way Southwest have accessible units?
No, 3889 Pointers Way Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 3889 Pointers Way Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 3889 Pointers Way Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3889 Pointers Way Southwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 3889 Pointers Way Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.
