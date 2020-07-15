All apartments in Rockdale County
Find more places like 3632 Shale Lane Southeast.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rockdale County, GA
/
3632 Shale Lane Southeast
Last updated March 13 2019 at 4:05 PM

3632 Shale Lane Southeast

3632 SE Shale Ln · (888) 659-9596 ext. 745443
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

3632 SE Shale Ln, Rockdale County, GA 30013

Price and availability

VERIFIED over 1 year AGO

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,475

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2121 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 2,121 sf home is located in Conyers, Ga. This home features beautiful vinyl and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with all black appliances, spacious dining area and car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3632 Shale Lane Southeast have any available units?
3632 Shale Lane Southeast has a unit available for $1,475 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3632 Shale Lane Southeast have?
Some of 3632 Shale Lane Southeast's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3632 Shale Lane Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
3632 Shale Lane Southeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3632 Shale Lane Southeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 3632 Shale Lane Southeast is pet friendly.
Does 3632 Shale Lane Southeast offer parking?
Yes, 3632 Shale Lane Southeast offers parking.
Does 3632 Shale Lane Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3632 Shale Lane Southeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3632 Shale Lane Southeast have a pool?
No, 3632 Shale Lane Southeast does not have a pool.
Does 3632 Shale Lane Southeast have accessible units?
No, 3632 Shale Lane Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 3632 Shale Lane Southeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 3632 Shale Lane Southeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3632 Shale Lane Southeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 3632 Shale Lane Southeast does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 3632 Shale Lane Southeast?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Terraces at Fieldstone
50 Loch Haven Dr SE
Conyers, GA 30013
Village at Almand Creek Apartments
1825 Parker Rd SE
Conyers, GA 30094
Keswick Village
2811 Keswick Village Ct
Conyers, GA 30013
Peaks Landing
1200 Peaks Landing SE
Conyers, GA 30013
Tall Oaks Apartments
348 Tall Oaks Dr SE
Atlanta, GA 30013
MAINSTREET AT CONYERS Apartments
1501 Renaissance Dr
Conyers, GA 30012
Brandon Glen
1500 Brandon Glen Way NE
Conyers, GA 30012

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GAConyers, GARedan, GAStone Mountain, GACovington, GALoganville, GATucker, GA
Snellville, GAMcDonough, GAClarkston, GABelvedere Park, GACandler-McAfee, GAPanthersville, GAScottdale, GAAvondale Estates, GANorth Decatur, GALilburn, GAGrayson, GAChamblee, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity