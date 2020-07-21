All apartments in Rockdale County
Last updated March 25 2020 at 10:30 PM

301 Landon Drive Southeast

301 Landon Drive Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

301 Landon Drive Southeast, Rockdale County, GA 30094

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Spectacular 3 bed, 2 bath, 1740 sq. ft. home in Conyers, GA! Open floor plan. Lovely kitchen with lots of cabinets and plenty of counter space. Breakfast and formal dining areas. Cozy living room with fireplace. Master suite features dual sinks, luxurious tub and separate shower. Covered front porch and private back yard! Be sure to schedule your showing and make this your home today!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 301 Landon Drive Southeast have any available units?
301 Landon Drive Southeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockdale County, GA.
What amenities does 301 Landon Drive Southeast have?
Some of 301 Landon Drive Southeast's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 301 Landon Drive Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
301 Landon Drive Southeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 301 Landon Drive Southeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 301 Landon Drive Southeast is pet friendly.
Does 301 Landon Drive Southeast offer parking?
No, 301 Landon Drive Southeast does not offer parking.
Does 301 Landon Drive Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 301 Landon Drive Southeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 301 Landon Drive Southeast have a pool?
No, 301 Landon Drive Southeast does not have a pool.
Does 301 Landon Drive Southeast have accessible units?
No, 301 Landon Drive Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 301 Landon Drive Southeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 301 Landon Drive Southeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 301 Landon Drive Southeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 301 Landon Drive Southeast does not have units with air conditioning.
