301 Landon Drive Southeast

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly 24hr maintenance fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Spectacular 3 bed, 2 bath, 1740 sq. ft. home in Conyers, GA! Open floor plan. Lovely kitchen with lots of cabinets and plenty of counter space. Breakfast and formal dining areas. Cozy living room with fireplace. Master suite features dual sinks, luxurious tub and separate shower. Covered front porch and private back yard! Be sure to schedule your showing and make this your home today!



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.



**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.