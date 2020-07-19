All apartments in Rockdale County
Find more places like 300 Landon Drive SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rockdale County, GA
/
300 Landon Drive SE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

300 Landon Drive SE

300 Landon Dr SE · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

300 Landon Dr SE, Rockdale County, GA 30094

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Life. Well Lived.
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,807 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit

(RLNE4725758)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 300 Landon Drive SE have any available units?
300 Landon Drive SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockdale County, GA.
What amenities does 300 Landon Drive SE have?
Some of 300 Landon Drive SE's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 300 Landon Drive SE currently offering any rent specials?
300 Landon Drive SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 300 Landon Drive SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 300 Landon Drive SE is pet friendly.
Does 300 Landon Drive SE offer parking?
Yes, 300 Landon Drive SE offers parking.
Does 300 Landon Drive SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 300 Landon Drive SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 300 Landon Drive SE have a pool?
Yes, 300 Landon Drive SE has a pool.
Does 300 Landon Drive SE have accessible units?
No, 300 Landon Drive SE does not have accessible units.
Does 300 Landon Drive SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 300 Landon Drive SE has units with dishwashers.
Does 300 Landon Drive SE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 300 Landon Drive SE has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Keswick Village
2811 Keswick Village Ct
Conyers, GA 30013
MAINSTREET AT CONYERS Apartments
1501 Renaissance Dr
Conyers, GA 30012
Terraces at Fieldstone
50 Loch Haven Dr SE
Conyers, GA 30013
Peaks Landing
1200 Peaks Landing SE
Conyers, GA 30013
Brandon Glen
1500 Brandon Glen Way NE
Conyers, GA 30012
Village at Almand Creek Apartments
1825 Parker Rd SE
Conyers, GA 30094
Tall Oaks Apartments
348 Tall Oaks Dr SE
Atlanta, GA 30013

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GAConyers, GARedan, GAStone Mountain, GACovington, GALoganville, GATucker, GA
Snellville, GAMcDonough, GAClarkston, GABelvedere Park, GACandler-McAfee, GAPanthersville, GAScottdale, GAAvondale Estates, GANorth Decatur, GALilburn, GAGrayson, GAChamblee, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College