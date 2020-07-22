All apartments in Rockdale County
Find more places like 2076 Moon Drive Southwest.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rockdale County, GA
/
2076 Moon Drive Southwest
Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:26 AM

2076 Moon Drive Southwest

2076 Moon Drive Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2076 Moon Drive Southwest, Rockdale County, GA 30094

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today! Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning. *Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time. *Other amenity subscriptions may apply. AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits. FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate. Certain disclosures may be required of FirstKey Homes pursuant to state law in connection with renting one of our homes. These disclosures can be found as a part of your lease agreement which you will have an opportunity to review prior to signing your lease.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2076 Moon Drive Southwest have any available units?
2076 Moon Drive Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockdale County, GA.
Is 2076 Moon Drive Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
2076 Moon Drive Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2076 Moon Drive Southwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 2076 Moon Drive Southwest is pet friendly.
Does 2076 Moon Drive Southwest offer parking?
Yes, 2076 Moon Drive Southwest offers parking.
Does 2076 Moon Drive Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2076 Moon Drive Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2076 Moon Drive Southwest have a pool?
Yes, 2076 Moon Drive Southwest has a pool.
Does 2076 Moon Drive Southwest have accessible units?
No, 2076 Moon Drive Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 2076 Moon Drive Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 2076 Moon Drive Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2076 Moon Drive Southwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 2076 Moon Drive Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Keswick Village
2811 Keswick Village Ct
Conyers, GA 30013
Peaks Landing
1200 Peaks Landing SE
Conyers, GA 30013
Brandon Glen
1500 Brandon Glen Way NE
Conyers, GA 30012
Tall Oaks Apartments
348 Tall Oaks Dr SE
Atlanta, GA 30013
Terraces at Fieldstone
50 Loch Haven Dr SE
Conyers, GA 30013
Village at Almand Creek Apartments
1825 Parker Rd SE
Conyers, GA 30094
MAINSTREET AT CONYERS Apartments
1501 Renaissance Dr
Conyers, GA 30012

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GAConyers, GARedan, GAStone Mountain, GACovington, GALoganville, GATucker, GA
Snellville, GAMcDonough, GAClarkston, GABelvedere Park, GACandler-McAfee, GAPanthersville, GAScottdale, GAAvondale Estates, GANorth Decatur, GALilburn, GAGrayson, GAChamblee, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College