Impressive 5 Bed, 3 Bath In A Awesome Subdivision - 1820 Millstone Manor, Conyers, GA 30013 is brought to you by the industry leader in Atlanta area for property management -- Got Our Home! You can schedule a self showing of this home at www.gotourhome.com. This house for rent-to-own is recently remodeled, five-bedroom, three-bathroom, two-story home. This home features a formal living area and formal dining area to the front. The dining area leads to the kitchen with breakfast nook. The kitchen features plenty of cupboard space and some stainless steel appliances. In the main level of the home, there is one bedroom and one bathroom. Up the stairs there are 3 other secondary bedrooms. All these rooms have walk-in closets and ceiling fans with light fixtures. The master bedroom is also located in this level. The room has a seating area, a small nook, and an en suite bathroom with a garden tub and two sink vanity.

Lease to Own Program:

-550+ credit score

-550-599 credit score may require a higher down payment

-No previous evictions and landlord debt

-3-year lease minimum

-There is an upfront option/down payment due which is applied towards purchase price.

-$50.00 non-refundable Application Fee per adult age 18+

-$300.00 Non-refundable fee per pet (under 25 lbs), $500 pet fee per pet (over 25 lbs) with some breed restrictions. Maximum of 2 pets allowed. $1000 pet security deposit.

-Gross monthly income must meet 3x's rent or more

-No previous Bankruptcies within 7 years

-Criminal Background check



