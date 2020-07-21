All apartments in Rockdale County
1410 Steam Engine Way NE
Last updated March 6 2020 at 4:03 PM

1410 Steam Engine Way NE

1410 Steam Engine Northeast Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1410 Steam Engine Northeast Way, Rockdale County, GA 30013

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,488 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security deposit within 48 hours after approval of the Lease. The Lease start date must be within 14 days after approval. This requirement is applicable to al

(RLNE5512518)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1410 Steam Engine Way NE have any available units?
1410 Steam Engine Way NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockdale County, GA.
What amenities does 1410 Steam Engine Way NE have?
Some of 1410 Steam Engine Way NE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1410 Steam Engine Way NE currently offering any rent specials?
1410 Steam Engine Way NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1410 Steam Engine Way NE pet-friendly?
No, 1410 Steam Engine Way NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockdale County.
Does 1410 Steam Engine Way NE offer parking?
Yes, 1410 Steam Engine Way NE offers parking.
Does 1410 Steam Engine Way NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1410 Steam Engine Way NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1410 Steam Engine Way NE have a pool?
Yes, 1410 Steam Engine Way NE has a pool.
Does 1410 Steam Engine Way NE have accessible units?
No, 1410 Steam Engine Way NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1410 Steam Engine Way NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1410 Steam Engine Way NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1410 Steam Engine Way NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1410 Steam Engine Way NE does not have units with air conditioning.
