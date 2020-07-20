All apartments in Rockdale County
1236 Maggie Lane Southeast
Last updated July 16 2019 at 2:06 PM

1236 Maggie Lane Southeast

1236 Maggie Lane Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1236 Maggie Lane Southeast, Rockdale County, GA 30013

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Apply online at www.msrenewal.com!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1236 Maggie Lane Southeast have any available units?
1236 Maggie Lane Southeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockdale County, GA.
Is 1236 Maggie Lane Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
1236 Maggie Lane Southeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1236 Maggie Lane Southeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 1236 Maggie Lane Southeast is pet friendly.
Does 1236 Maggie Lane Southeast offer parking?
No, 1236 Maggie Lane Southeast does not offer parking.
Does 1236 Maggie Lane Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1236 Maggie Lane Southeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1236 Maggie Lane Southeast have a pool?
No, 1236 Maggie Lane Southeast does not have a pool.
Does 1236 Maggie Lane Southeast have accessible units?
No, 1236 Maggie Lane Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 1236 Maggie Lane Southeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 1236 Maggie Lane Southeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1236 Maggie Lane Southeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 1236 Maggie Lane Southeast does not have units with air conditioning.
How much should you be paying for rent?

