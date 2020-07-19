All apartments in Rockdale County
Find more places like 1200 Great Oaks Drive Southeast.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rockdale County, GA
/
1200 Great Oaks Drive Southeast
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1200 Great Oaks Drive Southeast

1200 SE Great Oaks Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1200 SE Great Oaks Dr, Rockdale County, GA 30013

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. (APPLIANCES SCHEDULED TO BE INSTALLED UPON MOVE IN.)
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1200 Great Oaks Drive Southeast have any available units?
1200 Great Oaks Drive Southeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockdale County, GA.
Is 1200 Great Oaks Drive Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
1200 Great Oaks Drive Southeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1200 Great Oaks Drive Southeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 1200 Great Oaks Drive Southeast is pet friendly.
Does 1200 Great Oaks Drive Southeast offer parking?
No, 1200 Great Oaks Drive Southeast does not offer parking.
Does 1200 Great Oaks Drive Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1200 Great Oaks Drive Southeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1200 Great Oaks Drive Southeast have a pool?
No, 1200 Great Oaks Drive Southeast does not have a pool.
Does 1200 Great Oaks Drive Southeast have accessible units?
No, 1200 Great Oaks Drive Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 1200 Great Oaks Drive Southeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 1200 Great Oaks Drive Southeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1200 Great Oaks Drive Southeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 1200 Great Oaks Drive Southeast does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Move Cross Country
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Village at Almand Creek Apartments
1825 Parker Rd SE
Conyers, GA 30094
Peaks Landing
1200 Peaks Landing SE
Conyers, GA 30013
Tall Oaks Apartments
348 Tall Oaks Dr SE
Atlanta, GA 30013
MAINSTREET AT CONYERS Apartments
1501 Renaissance Dr
Conyers, GA 30012
Brandon Glen
1500 Brandon Glen Way NE
Conyers, GA 30012
Keswick Village
2811 Keswick Village Ct
Conyers, GA 30013
Terraces at Fieldstone
50 Loch Haven Dr SE
Conyers, GA 30013

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GAConyers, GARedan, GAStone Mountain, GACovington, GALoganville, GATucker, GA
Snellville, GAMcDonough, GAClarkston, GABelvedere Park, GACandler-McAfee, GAPanthersville, GAScottdale, GAAvondale Estates, GANorth Decatur, GALilburn, GAGrayson, GAChamblee, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College