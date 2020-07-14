Belmont Crossing Apartment Homes

Lease Length: 2-15 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $100 standard deposit plus up to ½ month rent additional
Move-in Fees: $100
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: Pets less than 25 lbs $150, Pets over 25 lbs $200
fee: Pets less than 25 lbs $150, Pets over 25 lbs $200
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: Breed Restrictions apply for dogs.
Parking Details: Open Parking.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.