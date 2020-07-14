All apartments in Riverdale
Belmont Crossing Apartment Homes
Belmont Crossing Apartment Homes

269 Highway 138 SW · (678) 203-9944
Location

269 Highway 138 SW, Riverdale, GA 30274

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1601 · Avail. Aug 29

$869

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 845 sqft

Unit 2405 · Avail. Aug 8

$929

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 845 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3308 · Avail. Sep 2

$929

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1145 sqft

Unit 2202 · Avail. Sep 14

$994

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1145 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Belmont Crossing Apartment Homes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
ice maker
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
air conditioning
carpet
furnished
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
dog park
gym
playground
pool
racquetball court
bbq/grill
tennis court
cats allowed
basketball court
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
hot tub
internet access
lobby
online portal
Introducing a new way of life at Belmont Crossing, a thoughtfully designed community of one and two-bedroom apartments in Riverdale, GA. Located near the desirable Buckhead neighborhood and approximately eight miles south of the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, our apartment homes offer a quiet and charming retreat with lush landscaping and numerous amenities. Belmont Crossing has been recognized as a 'Top Rated Apartment Community' two years in a row! We are most proud of our reputation for delivering exceptional customer service and providing a true feeling of home to our residents. Call today to discover why you belong at Belmont Crossing!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $100 standard deposit plus up to ½ month rent additional
Move-in Fees: $100
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: Pets less than 25 lbs $150, Pets over 25 lbs $200
fee: Pets less than 25 lbs $150, Pets over 25 lbs $200
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: Breed Restrictions apply for dogs.
Parking Details: Open Parking.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Belmont Crossing Apartment Homes have any available units?
Belmont Crossing Apartment Homes has 4 units available starting at $869 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Riverdale, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverdale Rent Report.
What amenities does Belmont Crossing Apartment Homes have?
Some of Belmont Crossing Apartment Homes's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Belmont Crossing Apartment Homes currently offering any rent specials?
Belmont Crossing Apartment Homes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Belmont Crossing Apartment Homes pet-friendly?
Yes, Belmont Crossing Apartment Homes is pet friendly.
Does Belmont Crossing Apartment Homes offer parking?
Yes, Belmont Crossing Apartment Homes offers parking.
Does Belmont Crossing Apartment Homes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Belmont Crossing Apartment Homes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Belmont Crossing Apartment Homes have a pool?
Yes, Belmont Crossing Apartment Homes has a pool.
Does Belmont Crossing Apartment Homes have accessible units?
No, Belmont Crossing Apartment Homes does not have accessible units.
Does Belmont Crossing Apartment Homes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Belmont Crossing Apartment Homes has units with dishwashers.
