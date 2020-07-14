Belmont Crossing Apartment Homes

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors ice maker range refrigerator w/d hookup air conditioning carpet furnished oven patio / balcony walk in closets in unit laundry Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center dog park gym playground pool racquetball court bbq/grill tennis court cats allowed basketball court courtyard on-site laundry parking 24hr maintenance hot tub internet access lobby online portal

Introducing a new way of life at Belmont Crossing, a thoughtfully designed community of one and two-bedroom apartments in Riverdale, GA. Located near the desirable Buckhead neighborhood and approximately eight miles south of the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, our apartment homes offer a quiet and charming retreat with lush landscaping and numerous amenities. Belmont Crossing has been recognized as a 'Top Rated Apartment Community' two years in a row! We are most proud of our reputation for delivering exceptional customer service and providing a true feeling of home to our residents. Call today to discover why you belong at Belmont Crossing!