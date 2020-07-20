All apartments in Riverdale
Last updated June 2 2019 at 7:43 AM

928 N Cumberland Cir

928 N Cumberland Cir · No Longer Available
Location

928 N Cumberland Cir, Riverdale, GA 30296

Amenities

hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Great 3br/2ba ranch in quiet neighborhood with hardwood floors.
https://youtu.be/Gyc85rWcZuE

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 928 N Cumberland Cir have any available units?
928 N Cumberland Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverdale, GA.
How much is rent in Riverdale, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverdale Rent Report.
Is 928 N Cumberland Cir currently offering any rent specials?
928 N Cumberland Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 928 N Cumberland Cir pet-friendly?
No, 928 N Cumberland Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverdale.
Does 928 N Cumberland Cir offer parking?
No, 928 N Cumberland Cir does not offer parking.
Does 928 N Cumberland Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 928 N Cumberland Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 928 N Cumberland Cir have a pool?
No, 928 N Cumberland Cir does not have a pool.
Does 928 N Cumberland Cir have accessible units?
No, 928 N Cumberland Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 928 N Cumberland Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 928 N Cumberland Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 928 N Cumberland Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 928 N Cumberland Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
