Last updated April 27 2019 at 2:16 AM

882 River Glen Pl

882 River Glen Place · No Longer Available
Location

882 River Glen Place, Riverdale, GA 30296

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is on the Rently lockbox system. For your self viewing please register online at www. Rently.com There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. Application fee $40 per adult Pet fee $200 per pet –See Agent For Details

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 200
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 882 River Glen Pl have any available units?
882 River Glen Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverdale, GA.
How much is rent in Riverdale, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 882 River Glen Pl have?
Some of 882 River Glen Pl's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 882 River Glen Pl currently offering any rent specials?
882 River Glen Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 882 River Glen Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 882 River Glen Pl is pet friendly.
Does 882 River Glen Pl offer parking?
No, 882 River Glen Pl does not offer parking.
Does 882 River Glen Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 882 River Glen Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 882 River Glen Pl have a pool?
No, 882 River Glen Pl does not have a pool.
Does 882 River Glen Pl have accessible units?
No, 882 River Glen Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 882 River Glen Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 882 River Glen Pl has units with dishwashers.

