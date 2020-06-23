Rent Calculator
Home
/
Riverdale, GA
/
8303 Mountain Pass
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8303 Mountain Pass
8303 Mountain Pass
·
No Longer Available
Location
8303 Mountain Pass, Riverdale, GA 30274
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
CUTE AS A BUTTON,NO STEPS AND A END UNIT! THIS RANCH TOWN HOME HAS GOOD SIZE ROOMS LARGE FENCED IN BACK YARD WITH NICE DECK.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8303 Mountain Pass have any available units?
8303 Mountain Pass doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Riverdale, GA
.
How much is rent in Riverdale, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Riverdale Rent Report
.
What amenities does 8303 Mountain Pass have?
Some of 8303 Mountain Pass's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8303 Mountain Pass currently offering any rent specials?
8303 Mountain Pass is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8303 Mountain Pass pet-friendly?
No, 8303 Mountain Pass is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Riverdale
.
Does 8303 Mountain Pass offer parking?
No, 8303 Mountain Pass does not offer parking.
Does 8303 Mountain Pass have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8303 Mountain Pass does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8303 Mountain Pass have a pool?
No, 8303 Mountain Pass does not have a pool.
Does 8303 Mountain Pass have accessible units?
No, 8303 Mountain Pass does not have accessible units.
Does 8303 Mountain Pass have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8303 Mountain Pass has units with dishwashers.
