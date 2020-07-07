83 Haver Drive

Amenities

granite counters garage walk in closets bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ebbb23a094 ---- Lovely 4 bedroom 3 bath home with fresh paint throughout,kitchen with white cabinets, granite counters, view to family room, master on main with garden tub, separate shower, dual vanity, walk in closet, large bedrooms huge yard and 2 car garage. Owner will not be replacing the fence. A $60 non-refundable application fee per adult is required. Anyone 18 or older who will reside at the home MUST apply. We WILL (1) review applicant credit history; (2) screen for any past evictions; (3) verify income; (4) verify previous landlord references; and (5) perform criminal background checks.