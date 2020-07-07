All apartments in Riverdale
83 Haver Drive

Location

83 Haver Drive, Riverdale, GA 30274

Amenities

granite counters
garage
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ebbb23a094 ---- Lovely 4 bedroom 3 bath home with fresh paint throughout,kitchen with white cabinets, granite counters, view to family room, master on main with garden tub, separate shower, dual vanity, walk in closet, large bedrooms huge yard and 2 car garage. Owner will not be replacing the fence. A $60 non-refundable application fee per adult is required. Anyone 18 or older who will reside at the home MUST apply. We WILL (1) review applicant credit history; (2) screen for any past evictions; (3) verify income; (4) verify previous landlord references; and (5) perform criminal background checks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 83 Haver Drive have any available units?
83 Haver Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverdale, GA.
How much is rent in Riverdale, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 83 Haver Drive have?
Some of 83 Haver Drive's amenities include granite counters, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 83 Haver Drive currently offering any rent specials?
83 Haver Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 83 Haver Drive pet-friendly?
No, 83 Haver Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverdale.
Does 83 Haver Drive offer parking?
Yes, 83 Haver Drive offers parking.
Does 83 Haver Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 83 Haver Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 83 Haver Drive have a pool?
No, 83 Haver Drive does not have a pool.
Does 83 Haver Drive have accessible units?
No, 83 Haver Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 83 Haver Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 83 Haver Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
