Home
/
Riverdale, GA
/
825 Pixley Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

825 Pixley Dr

825 Pixley Drive · No Longer Available
Location

825 Pixley Drive, Riverdale, GA 30296

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. This home is on the Rently lockbox system.Application fee $40 per adult Pet fee $200 per pet -See Agent For Details

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 200
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 825 Pixley Dr have any available units?
825 Pixley Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverdale, GA.
How much is rent in Riverdale, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 825 Pixley Dr have?
Some of 825 Pixley Dr's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 825 Pixley Dr currently offering any rent specials?
825 Pixley Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 825 Pixley Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 825 Pixley Dr is pet friendly.
Does 825 Pixley Dr offer parking?
No, 825 Pixley Dr does not offer parking.
Does 825 Pixley Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 825 Pixley Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 825 Pixley Dr have a pool?
No, 825 Pixley Dr does not have a pool.
Does 825 Pixley Dr have accessible units?
No, 825 Pixley Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 825 Pixley Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 825 Pixley Dr has units with dishwashers.

