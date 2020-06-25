All apartments in Riverdale
Last updated January 4 2020 at 5:50 AM

6537 Wild Turkey Trl

6537 Wild Turkey Trail · No Longer Available
Location

6537 Wild Turkey Trail, Riverdale, GA 30296

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available Now! A must see 3 bed/ 2 bath home in Riverdale! Move-In-Special If approved and Lease is signed before 12/31/19 a $25 discount will apply to monthly rent This home features a 2 car garage, large kitchen with all appliances, fireplace, spacious rooms, hardwood floors and so much more! This home will not last long - so make it yours today!

AVAILABLE NOW | SHOW: LOCKBOX

PETS: YES, OK with Conditions
*NO SECTION 8 VOUCHERS ACCEPTED*

VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS:
Home is available to view, visit our website to schedule your viewing TODAY!

All Applicants MUST meet our BASIC QUALIFICATIONS:
Government issued ID MUST be Submitted with Application
Gross Income MUST equal 3X Monthly Rent Amount
ALL Occupants 18+ MUST APPLY - no exceptions
MUST have POSITIVE prior rental history
$200 admin fee per lease, once accepted
Application Fee is $68 / Applicant (all occupants 18+ Must Apply)
No evictions or bankruptcies within prior 3 years.

For more information on our properties and Screening Criteria visit the Title One Management website.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6537 Wild Turkey Trl have any available units?
6537 Wild Turkey Trl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverdale, GA.
How much is rent in Riverdale, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 6537 Wild Turkey Trl have?
Some of 6537 Wild Turkey Trl's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6537 Wild Turkey Trl currently offering any rent specials?
6537 Wild Turkey Trl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6537 Wild Turkey Trl pet-friendly?
Yes, 6537 Wild Turkey Trl is pet friendly.
Does 6537 Wild Turkey Trl offer parking?
Yes, 6537 Wild Turkey Trl offers parking.
Does 6537 Wild Turkey Trl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6537 Wild Turkey Trl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6537 Wild Turkey Trl have a pool?
No, 6537 Wild Turkey Trl does not have a pool.
Does 6537 Wild Turkey Trl have accessible units?
No, 6537 Wild Turkey Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 6537 Wild Turkey Trl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6537 Wild Turkey Trl has units with dishwashers.
