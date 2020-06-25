6537 Wild Turkey Trl

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Available Now! A must see 3 bed/ 2 bath home in Riverdale! Move-In-Special If approved and Lease is signed before 12/31/19 a $25 discount will apply to monthly rent This home features a 2 car garage, large kitchen with all appliances, fireplace, spacious rooms, hardwood floors and so much more! This home will not last long - so make it yours today!



AVAILABLE NOW | SHOW: LOCKBOX



PETS: YES, OK with Conditions

*NO SECTION 8 VOUCHERS ACCEPTED*



VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS:

Home is available to view, visit our website to schedule your viewing TODAY!



All Applicants MUST meet our BASIC QUALIFICATIONS:

Government issued ID MUST be Submitted with Application

Gross Income MUST equal 3X Monthly Rent Amount

ALL Occupants 18+ MUST APPLY - no exceptions

MUST have POSITIVE prior rental history

$200 admin fee per lease, once accepted

Application Fee is $68 / Applicant (all occupants 18+ Must Apply)

No evictions or bankruptcies within prior 3 years.



For more information on our properties and Screening Criteria visit the Title One Management website.