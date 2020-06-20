All apartments in Riverdale
Last updated June 11 2020 at 5:19 AM

6534 Wild Turkey Tr

6534 Wild Turkey Trail · (404) 418-5108
Location

6534 Wild Turkey Trail, Riverdale, GA 30296

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
This home is on the Rently lockbox system. There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. Application fee $40 per adult Pet fee $200 per pet -See Agent For Details

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 200
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6534 Wild Turkey Tr have any available units?
6534 Wild Turkey Tr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverdale, GA.
How much is rent in Riverdale, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 6534 Wild Turkey Tr have?
Some of 6534 Wild Turkey Tr's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6534 Wild Turkey Tr currently offering any rent specials?
6534 Wild Turkey Tr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6534 Wild Turkey Tr pet-friendly?
Yes, 6534 Wild Turkey Tr is pet friendly.
Does 6534 Wild Turkey Tr offer parking?
No, 6534 Wild Turkey Tr does not offer parking.
Does 6534 Wild Turkey Tr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6534 Wild Turkey Tr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6534 Wild Turkey Tr have a pool?
No, 6534 Wild Turkey Tr does not have a pool.
Does 6534 Wild Turkey Tr have accessible units?
No, 6534 Wild Turkey Tr does not have accessible units.
Does 6534 Wild Turkey Tr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6534 Wild Turkey Tr has units with dishwashers.
