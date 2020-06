Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator Property Amenities

Well maintained 2Bedrooms/2.5 bathroom, Brick Townhome With Private Backyard, Separate Dining Room And Family Room With Fireplace. Great Location Off Of Upper Riverdale Road, Close To Bus Line And Accessible To 75 Freeway. Close To Southern Regional Medical Center. Great Roommate plan, excellent price! Hurry, it will not last long! Welcome Home!