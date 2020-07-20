All apartments in Riverdale
Find more places like 6365 Steepleridge Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Riverdale, GA
/
6365 Steepleridge Ct
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6365 Steepleridge Ct

6365 Steepleridge Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Riverdale
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

6365 Steepleridge Court, Riverdale, GA 30296

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Split level, level lot, one car garage, nice size master bedroom, bonus room down stairs, off of great room, nice back yard, great location off church street, see attached rental application

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6365 Steepleridge Ct have any available units?
6365 Steepleridge Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverdale, GA.
How much is rent in Riverdale, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 6365 Steepleridge Ct have?
Some of 6365 Steepleridge Ct's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6365 Steepleridge Ct currently offering any rent specials?
6365 Steepleridge Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6365 Steepleridge Ct pet-friendly?
No, 6365 Steepleridge Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverdale.
Does 6365 Steepleridge Ct offer parking?
Yes, 6365 Steepleridge Ct offers parking.
Does 6365 Steepleridge Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6365 Steepleridge Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6365 Steepleridge Ct have a pool?
No, 6365 Steepleridge Ct does not have a pool.
Does 6365 Steepleridge Ct have accessible units?
No, 6365 Steepleridge Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 6365 Steepleridge Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6365 Steepleridge Ct has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Belmont Crossing Apartment Homes
269 Highway 138 SW
Riverdale, GA 30274
Sutter Lake
8104 Webb Rd
Riverdale, GA 30274
The Life at Pine Grove
5758 Highway 85
Riverdale, GA 30274

Similar Pages

Riverdale 1 BedroomsRiverdale 2 Bedrooms
Riverdale Apartments with ParkingRiverdale Apartments with Pools
Riverdale Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GA
Newnan, GAStockbridge, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GADouglasville, GAVilla Rica, GAAustell, GAFairburn, GACumming, GAScottdale, GADruid Hills, GA
Jonesboro, GAHolly Springs, GABuford, GALilburn, GADallas, GAUnion City, GASugar Hill, GASnellville, GAStone Mountain, GAClarkston, GACovington, GALoganville, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Morehouse College