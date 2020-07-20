Rent Calculator
Home
/
Riverdale, GA
/
6365 Steepleridge Ct
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6365 Steepleridge Ct
6365 Steepleridge Court
·
No Longer Available
Location
6365 Steepleridge Court, Riverdale, GA 30296
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Split level, level lot, one car garage, nice size master bedroom, bonus room down stairs, off of great room, nice back yard, great location off church street, see attached rental application
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6365 Steepleridge Ct have any available units?
6365 Steepleridge Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Riverdale, GA
.
How much is rent in Riverdale, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Riverdale Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6365 Steepleridge Ct have?
Some of 6365 Steepleridge Ct's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6365 Steepleridge Ct currently offering any rent specials?
6365 Steepleridge Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6365 Steepleridge Ct pet-friendly?
No, 6365 Steepleridge Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Riverdale
.
Does 6365 Steepleridge Ct offer parking?
Yes, 6365 Steepleridge Ct offers parking.
Does 6365 Steepleridge Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6365 Steepleridge Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6365 Steepleridge Ct have a pool?
No, 6365 Steepleridge Ct does not have a pool.
Does 6365 Steepleridge Ct have accessible units?
No, 6365 Steepleridge Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 6365 Steepleridge Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6365 Steepleridge Ct has units with dishwashers.
