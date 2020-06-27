All apartments in Riverdale
6324 Valley Dale Drive
Last updated November 2 2019 at 12:30 PM

6324 Valley Dale Drive

6324 Valley Dale Dr · No Longer Available
Location

6324 Valley Dale Dr, Riverdale, GA 30274

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
6324 Valley Dale Drive: Traditional 3 bedroom 2 bath split level home on front sloping lot with 1 car attached garage. Chain link fenced in yard with back deck. Finished basement with optional 4th bedroom/bonus/rec room. -

(RLNE3570275)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6324 Valley Dale Drive have any available units?
6324 Valley Dale Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverdale, GA.
How much is rent in Riverdale, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 6324 Valley Dale Drive have?
Some of 6324 Valley Dale Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6324 Valley Dale Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6324 Valley Dale Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6324 Valley Dale Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6324 Valley Dale Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6324 Valley Dale Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6324 Valley Dale Drive offers parking.
Does 6324 Valley Dale Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6324 Valley Dale Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6324 Valley Dale Drive have a pool?
No, 6324 Valley Dale Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6324 Valley Dale Drive have accessible units?
No, 6324 Valley Dale Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6324 Valley Dale Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6324 Valley Dale Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
