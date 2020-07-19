6216 Lance Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking

Avail now! Recently renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bath ranch home. New bathroom fixtures, kitchen appliances (stove, DW & built-in micro, no refrigerator) stylish cabinets & granite counters, fresh paint, nice hardwood floors & laminate tile in kitchen & laundry room. Kitchen is spacious with 2 possible eating areas & is adjacent to the laundry room, huge screen porch & LR. Nice unfinished basement is great for excellent storage or even a large kids playroom! Fenced private wooded backyard + 2 driveways & convenient carport. Nice neighborhood & close to Hwy 85. Please call agents for showings.