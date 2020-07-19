All apartments in Riverdale
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6216 Lance Ln

6216 Lance Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6216 Lance Lane, Riverdale, GA 30274

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Avail now! Recently renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bath ranch home. New bathroom fixtures, kitchen appliances (stove, DW & built-in micro, no refrigerator) stylish cabinets & granite counters, fresh paint, nice hardwood floors & laminate tile in kitchen & laundry room. Kitchen is spacious with 2 possible eating areas & is adjacent to the laundry room, huge screen porch & LR. Nice unfinished basement is great for excellent storage or even a large kids playroom! Fenced private wooded backyard + 2 driveways & convenient carport. Nice neighborhood & close to Hwy 85. Please call agents for showings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6216 Lance Ln have any available units?
6216 Lance Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverdale, GA.
How much is rent in Riverdale, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 6216 Lance Ln have?
Some of 6216 Lance Ln's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6216 Lance Ln currently offering any rent specials?
6216 Lance Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6216 Lance Ln pet-friendly?
No, 6216 Lance Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverdale.
Does 6216 Lance Ln offer parking?
Yes, 6216 Lance Ln offers parking.
Does 6216 Lance Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6216 Lance Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6216 Lance Ln have a pool?
No, 6216 Lance Ln does not have a pool.
Does 6216 Lance Ln have accessible units?
No, 6216 Lance Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 6216 Lance Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6216 Lance Ln has units with dishwashers.
