All apartments in Riverdale
Find more places like 598 Meadows Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Riverdale, GA
/
598 Meadows Court
Last updated March 27 2020 at 12:08 PM

598 Meadows Court

598 Meadows Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Riverdale
See all
Apartments under $900
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

598 Meadows Court, Riverdale, GA 30274

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 598 Meadows Court have any available units?
598 Meadows Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverdale, GA.
How much is rent in Riverdale, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverdale Rent Report.
Is 598 Meadows Court currently offering any rent specials?
598 Meadows Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 598 Meadows Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 598 Meadows Court is pet friendly.
Does 598 Meadows Court offer parking?
No, 598 Meadows Court does not offer parking.
Does 598 Meadows Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 598 Meadows Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 598 Meadows Court have a pool?
No, 598 Meadows Court does not have a pool.
Does 598 Meadows Court have accessible units?
No, 598 Meadows Court does not have accessible units.
Does 598 Meadows Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 598 Meadows Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 598 Meadows Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 598 Meadows Court does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Life at Pine Grove
5758 Highway 85
Riverdale, GA 30274
Sutter Lake
8104 Webb Rd
Riverdale, GA 30274
Belmont Crossing Apartment Homes
269 Highway 138 SW
Riverdale, GA 30274

Similar Pages

Riverdale 1 BedroomsRiverdale 2 Bedrooms
Riverdale Apartments under $900Riverdale Apartments with Parking
Riverdale Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GAVilla Rica, GAAustell, GAFairburn, GAJonesboro, GACumming, GAScottdale, GA
Druid Hills, GAHolly Springs, GABuford, GALilburn, GADallas, GAUnion City, GASugar Hill, GASnellville, GAStone Mountain, GAClarkston, GALoganville, GAFair Oaks, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Chattahoochee Technical College