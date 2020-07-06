LOVELY 4BD/1.5BA SPLIT LEVEL HOME. THIS HOME FEATURES NEW WINDOWS, NEW CARPET/PAINT, TILE FLOORING IN KITCHEN AND BATHROOMS, SPACIOUS BEDROOMS, SCREENED IN PORCH THAT LEADS TO A NICE DECK AND LARGE FENCED IN BACKYARD.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 470 Emmett St have any available units?
470 Emmett St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverdale, GA.
How much is rent in Riverdale, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 470 Emmett St have?
Some of 470 Emmett St's amenities include patio / balcony, new construction, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 470 Emmett St currently offering any rent specials?
470 Emmett St is not currently offering any rent specials.