366 Ridge Trl
Last updated March 1 2020 at 6:01 PM

366 Ridge Trl

366 Ridge Trail · No Longer Available
Location

366 Ridge Trail, Riverdale, GA 30274

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Garage converted to bonus. 3 br, 2 bath close to Southern Regional. Bonus area may not be included in sq footage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 366 Ridge Trl have any available units?
366 Ridge Trl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverdale, GA.
How much is rent in Riverdale, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 366 Ridge Trl have?
Some of 366 Ridge Trl's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 366 Ridge Trl currently offering any rent specials?
366 Ridge Trl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 366 Ridge Trl pet-friendly?
No, 366 Ridge Trl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverdale.
Does 366 Ridge Trl offer parking?
Yes, 366 Ridge Trl offers parking.
Does 366 Ridge Trl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 366 Ridge Trl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 366 Ridge Trl have a pool?
No, 366 Ridge Trl does not have a pool.
Does 366 Ridge Trl have accessible units?
No, 366 Ridge Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 366 Ridge Trl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 366 Ridge Trl has units with dishwashers.
