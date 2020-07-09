All apartments in Riverdale
Last updated May 20 2020 at 1:37 PM

365 Brookview Drive

365 Brookview Drive · No Longer Available
Location

365 Brookview Drive, Riverdale, GA 30274

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nice, Spacious townhouse in Riverdale - Family room, dining area, kitchen with appliances.
one room on main
Three bedrooms upstairs.
fenced backyard.

Nearby Schools:
Church Street Elementary
Riverdale Middle
Riverdale High

Clayton State University
Atlanta metropolitan State College
Atlanta Technical College

Nearby:
Shopping centers
Newman Wetlands Center
Zoo Atlanta

-----
Call us to schedule a viewing or email: manageatl@gmail.com
770-557-1744
visit our website to apply www.gaatl.com

RENTAL REQUIREMENTS:
- Credit Score - 600 or above
- Clear Background Check
- Complete rental history
- 3 times the rental amount in income
(upload last two paystubs with your application)
Only 35.00 per Adult!

(RLNE5788645)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 365 Brookview Drive have any available units?
365 Brookview Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverdale, GA.
How much is rent in Riverdale, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverdale Rent Report.
Is 365 Brookview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
365 Brookview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 365 Brookview Drive pet-friendly?
No, 365 Brookview Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverdale.
Does 365 Brookview Drive offer parking?
No, 365 Brookview Drive does not offer parking.
Does 365 Brookview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 365 Brookview Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 365 Brookview Drive have a pool?
No, 365 Brookview Drive does not have a pool.
Does 365 Brookview Drive have accessible units?
No, 365 Brookview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 365 Brookview Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 365 Brookview Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 365 Brookview Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 365 Brookview Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

