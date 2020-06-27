All apartments in Riverdale
Last updated August 21 2019 at 7:55 AM

318 Derby Dr

318 Derby Drive · No Longer Available
Location

318 Derby Drive, Riverdale, GA 30274

Amenities

garage
walk in closets
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 5 bedroom 3 bath 2 car garage located in Riverdale! This home has new gas oven in its spacious kitchen with plenty of cabinet space. 1 bedroom is located on the main level for great accessibility. Spacious master bedroom with walk in closet. This is a must see!

Schools: Swint Elementary, Kendrick Middle School, & Jonesboro High School

TO QUALIFY FOR THIS HOME

All occupants 18 and older must apply online and provide proof of income in the State of Georgia for the last 30 days and their photo ID. It is $65 each to apply and is non-refundable, payable with Master Card and Visa only.
There will be a credit, background and rental history check.
NET income (Not Gross) should be AT LEAST 3 times the rental amount.
Good rental history from a Landlord for the last 2 years. NO negative references, current evictions or unpaid rental collections. Verification from a friend or family member only will lower your score.
The following items will lower your score: Newly employed (less than a year), Low credit score or No credit file, Residential history verified by a friend or family member, History of late rental payments, NSF's, Dispossessory court filings, Bankruptcy, Increase in rent, Past Evictions, Negative residential info.
Active Bankruptcy, Eviction in Progress, No Residential History or Multiple Residential Collections can result in an automatic Denial of your application.
Approved applicants will have a maximum of 30 days from the date of approval to submit the reservation fee and take possession of the home. First approved applicant that submits the reservation fee will be awarded the home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 318 Derby Dr have any available units?
318 Derby Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverdale, GA.
How much is rent in Riverdale, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverdale Rent Report.
Is 318 Derby Dr currently offering any rent specials?
318 Derby Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 318 Derby Dr pet-friendly?
No, 318 Derby Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverdale.
Does 318 Derby Dr offer parking?
Yes, 318 Derby Dr offers parking.
Does 318 Derby Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 318 Derby Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 318 Derby Dr have a pool?
No, 318 Derby Dr does not have a pool.
Does 318 Derby Dr have accessible units?
No, 318 Derby Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 318 Derby Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 318 Derby Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 318 Derby Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 318 Derby Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
