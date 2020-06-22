All apartments in Riverdale
261 Heathrow Drive
261 Heathrow Drive

261 Heathrow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

261 Heathrow Drive, Riverdale, GA 30274

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. (APPLIANCES SCHEDULED TO BE INSTALLED UPON MOVE IN.)
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 261 Heathrow Drive have any available units?
261 Heathrow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverdale, GA.
How much is rent in Riverdale, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverdale Rent Report.
Is 261 Heathrow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
261 Heathrow Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 261 Heathrow Drive pet-friendly?
No, 261 Heathrow Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverdale.
Does 261 Heathrow Drive offer parking?
No, 261 Heathrow Drive does not offer parking.
Does 261 Heathrow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 261 Heathrow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 261 Heathrow Drive have a pool?
No, 261 Heathrow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 261 Heathrow Drive have accessible units?
No, 261 Heathrow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 261 Heathrow Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 261 Heathrow Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 261 Heathrow Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 261 Heathrow Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
