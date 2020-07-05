Rent Calculator
Riverdale, GA
/
227 Birch Walk Ct
Last updated December 24 2019 at 3:04 PM
227 Birch Walk Ct
227 Birch Walk Court
No Longer Available
Location
227 Birch Walk Court, Riverdale, GA 30274
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Wow, great location, newly renovated, stainless appliances, hardwood flooring, large deck, large fenced yard, must see!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 227 Birch Walk Ct have any available units?
227 Birch Walk Ct doesn't have any available units at this time.
Riverdale, GA
.
How much is rent in Riverdale, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Riverdale Rent Report
.
What amenities does 227 Birch Walk Ct have?
Some of 227 Birch Walk Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher.
Amenities section
.
Is 227 Birch Walk Ct currently offering any rent specials?
227 Birch Walk Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 227 Birch Walk Ct pet-friendly?
No, 227 Birch Walk Ct is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Riverdale
.
Does 227 Birch Walk Ct offer parking?
No, 227 Birch Walk Ct does not offer parking.
Does 227 Birch Walk Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 227 Birch Walk Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 227 Birch Walk Ct have a pool?
No, 227 Birch Walk Ct does not have a pool.
Does 227 Birch Walk Ct have accessible units?
No, 227 Birch Walk Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 227 Birch Walk Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 227 Birch Walk Ct has units with dishwashers.
Apartments Near Colleges
Clark Atlanta University
Emory University
Georgia State University
Life University
Chattahoochee Technical College