Riverdale, GA
1192 Gallahad Court
Last updated August 16 2019 at 8:42 PM

1192 Gallahad Court

1192 Gallahad Ct · No Longer Available
Location

1192 Gallahad Ct, Riverdale, GA 30296

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1192 Gallahad Court have any available units?
1192 Gallahad Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverdale, GA.
How much is rent in Riverdale, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverdale Rent Report.
Is 1192 Gallahad Court currently offering any rent specials?
1192 Gallahad Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1192 Gallahad Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1192 Gallahad Court is pet friendly.
Does 1192 Gallahad Court offer parking?
No, 1192 Gallahad Court does not offer parking.
Does 1192 Gallahad Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1192 Gallahad Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1192 Gallahad Court have a pool?
No, 1192 Gallahad Court does not have a pool.
Does 1192 Gallahad Court have accessible units?
No, 1192 Gallahad Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1192 Gallahad Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1192 Gallahad Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1192 Gallahad Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1192 Gallahad Court does not have units with air conditioning.

