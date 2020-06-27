Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Riverdale
Find more places like 1173 Round Table Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Riverdale, GA
/
1173 Round Table Ln
Last updated July 29 2019 at 10:54 PM
1 of 36
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1173 Round Table Ln
1173 Round Table Ln
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Riverdale
See all
Apartments under $900
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
1173 Round Table Ln, Riverdale, GA 30296
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Wow, newly renovated, hardwood floors, large deck with privacy fence, fenced yard, master on the main, must see!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1173 Round Table Ln have any available units?
1173 Round Table Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Riverdale, GA
.
How much is rent in Riverdale, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Riverdale Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1173 Round Table Ln have?
Some of 1173 Round Table Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1173 Round Table Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1173 Round Table Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1173 Round Table Ln pet-friendly?
No, 1173 Round Table Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Riverdale
.
Does 1173 Round Table Ln offer parking?
No, 1173 Round Table Ln does not offer parking.
Does 1173 Round Table Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1173 Round Table Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1173 Round Table Ln have a pool?
No, 1173 Round Table Ln does not have a pool.
Does 1173 Round Table Ln have accessible units?
No, 1173 Round Table Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1173 Round Table Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1173 Round Table Ln has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Life at Pine Grove
5758 Highway 85
Riverdale, GA 30274
Sutter Lake
8104 Webb Rd
Riverdale, GA 30274
Belmont Crossing Apartment Homes
269 Highway 138 SW
Riverdale, GA 30274
Similar Pages
Riverdale 1 Bedrooms
Riverdale 2 Bedrooms
Riverdale Apartments under $900
Riverdale Apartments with Parking
Riverdale Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GA
Sandy Springs, GA
Marietta, GA
Roswell, GA
Alpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GA
Johns Creek, GA
Duluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GA
Newnan, GA
Decatur, GA
Stockbridge, GA
McDonough, GA
Woodstock, GA
Canton, GA
Norcross, GA
Villa Rica, GA
Austell, GA
Fairburn, GA
Jonesboro, GA
Cumming, GA
Scottdale, GA
Druid Hills, GA
Holly Springs, GA
Buford, GA
Lilburn, GA
Dallas, GA
Union City, GA
Sugar Hill, GA
Snellville, GA
Stone Mountain, GA
Clarkston, GA
Loganville, GA
Fair Oaks, GA
Apartments Near Colleges
Clark Atlanta University
Emory University
Georgia State University
Life University
Chattahoochee Technical College