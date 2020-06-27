All apartments in Riverdale
Last updated July 29 2019 at 10:54 PM

1173 Round Table Ln

1173 Round Table Ln · No Longer Available
Location

1173 Round Table Ln, Riverdale, GA 30296

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Wow, newly renovated, hardwood floors, large deck with privacy fence, fenced yard, master on the main, must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1173 Round Table Ln have any available units?
1173 Round Table Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverdale, GA.
How much is rent in Riverdale, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 1173 Round Table Ln have?
Some of 1173 Round Table Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1173 Round Table Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1173 Round Table Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1173 Round Table Ln pet-friendly?
No, 1173 Round Table Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverdale.
Does 1173 Round Table Ln offer parking?
No, 1173 Round Table Ln does not offer parking.
Does 1173 Round Table Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1173 Round Table Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1173 Round Table Ln have a pool?
No, 1173 Round Table Ln does not have a pool.
Does 1173 Round Table Ln have accessible units?
No, 1173 Round Table Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1173 Round Table Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1173 Round Table Ln has units with dishwashers.
