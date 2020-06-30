Rent Calculator
Home
/
Riverdale, GA
/
1158 Valentine Ct
Last updated February 21 2020 at 4:49 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1158 Valentine Ct
1158 Valentine Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Riverdale
See all
Apartments under $900
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
1158 Valentine Court, Riverdale, GA 30296
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great ranch style home. Nice floor plans and spacious 2 car garage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1158 Valentine Ct have any available units?
1158 Valentine Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Riverdale, GA
.
How much is rent in Riverdale, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Riverdale Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1158 Valentine Ct have?
Some of 1158 Valentine Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1158 Valentine Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1158 Valentine Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1158 Valentine Ct pet-friendly?
No, 1158 Valentine Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Riverdale
.
Does 1158 Valentine Ct offer parking?
Yes, 1158 Valentine Ct offers parking.
Does 1158 Valentine Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1158 Valentine Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1158 Valentine Ct have a pool?
No, 1158 Valentine Ct does not have a pool.
Does 1158 Valentine Ct have accessible units?
No, 1158 Valentine Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1158 Valentine Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1158 Valentine Ct has units with dishwashers.
Apartments Near Colleges
Clark Atlanta University
Emory University
Georgia State University
Life University
Chattahoochee Technical College