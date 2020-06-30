All apartments in Riverdale
Find more places like 1158 Valentine Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Riverdale, GA
/
1158 Valentine Ct
Last updated February 21 2020 at 4:49 AM

1158 Valentine Ct

1158 Valentine Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Riverdale
See all
Apartments under $900
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1158 Valentine Court, Riverdale, GA 30296

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great ranch style home. Nice floor plans and spacious 2 car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1158 Valentine Ct have any available units?
1158 Valentine Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverdale, GA.
How much is rent in Riverdale, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 1158 Valentine Ct have?
Some of 1158 Valentine Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1158 Valentine Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1158 Valentine Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1158 Valentine Ct pet-friendly?
No, 1158 Valentine Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverdale.
Does 1158 Valentine Ct offer parking?
Yes, 1158 Valentine Ct offers parking.
Does 1158 Valentine Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1158 Valentine Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1158 Valentine Ct have a pool?
No, 1158 Valentine Ct does not have a pool.
Does 1158 Valentine Ct have accessible units?
No, 1158 Valentine Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1158 Valentine Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1158 Valentine Ct has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Belmont Crossing Apartment Homes
269 Highway 138 SW
Riverdale, GA 30274
Sutter Lake
8104 Webb Rd
Riverdale, GA 30274
The Life at Pine Grove
5758 Highway 85
Riverdale, GA 30274

Similar Pages

Riverdale 1 BedroomsRiverdale 2 Bedrooms
Riverdale Apartments under $900Riverdale Apartments with Parking
Riverdale Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GAVilla Rica, GAAustell, GAFairburn, GAJonesboro, GACumming, GAScottdale, GA
Druid Hills, GAHolly Springs, GABuford, GALilburn, GADallas, GAUnion City, GASugar Hill, GASnellville, GAStone Mountain, GAClarkston, GALoganville, GAFair Oaks, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Chattahoochee Technical College