All apartments in Riverdale
Find more places like 1155 Roundtable Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Riverdale, GA
/
1155 Roundtable Lane
Last updated March 26 2019 at 10:34 AM

1155 Roundtable Lane

1155 Round Table Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Riverdale
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1155 Round Table Ln, Riverdale, GA 30296

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Large Split Level with 4BR/3BA - Large split level, completely renovated 4 bedrooms, 3 baths with a bonus room.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4773367)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1155 Roundtable Lane have any available units?
1155 Roundtable Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverdale, GA.
How much is rent in Riverdale, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverdale Rent Report.
Is 1155 Roundtable Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1155 Roundtable Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1155 Roundtable Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1155 Roundtable Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverdale.
Does 1155 Roundtable Lane offer parking?
No, 1155 Roundtable Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1155 Roundtable Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1155 Roundtable Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1155 Roundtable Lane have a pool?
No, 1155 Roundtable Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1155 Roundtable Lane have accessible units?
No, 1155 Roundtable Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1155 Roundtable Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1155 Roundtable Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1155 Roundtable Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1155 Roundtable Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Belmont Crossing Apartment Homes
269 Highway 138 SW
Riverdale, GA 30274
Sutter Lake
8104 Webb Rd
Riverdale, GA 30274
The Life at Pine Grove
5758 Highway 85
Riverdale, GA 30274

Similar Pages

Riverdale 1 BedroomsRiverdale 2 Bedrooms
Riverdale Apartments with ParkingRiverdale Apartments with Pools
Riverdale Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GA
Newnan, GAStockbridge, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GADouglasville, GAVilla Rica, GAAustell, GAFairburn, GACumming, GAScottdale, GADruid Hills, GA
Jonesboro, GAHolly Springs, GABuford, GALilburn, GADallas, GAUnion City, GASugar Hill, GASnellville, GAStone Mountain, GAClarkston, GACovington, GALoganville, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Morehouse College