Home
/
Riverdale, GA
/
1155 Roundtable Lane
Last updated March 26 2019 at 10:34 AM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1155 Roundtable Lane
1155 Round Table Ln
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Riverdale
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
1155 Round Table Ln, Riverdale, GA 30296
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Large Split Level with 4BR/3BA - Large split level, completely renovated 4 bedrooms, 3 baths with a bonus room.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4773367)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1155 Roundtable Lane have any available units?
1155 Roundtable Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Riverdale, GA
.
How much is rent in Riverdale, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Riverdale Rent Report
.
Is 1155 Roundtable Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1155 Roundtable Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1155 Roundtable Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1155 Roundtable Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Riverdale
.
Does 1155 Roundtable Lane offer parking?
No, 1155 Roundtable Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1155 Roundtable Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1155 Roundtable Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1155 Roundtable Lane have a pool?
No, 1155 Roundtable Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1155 Roundtable Lane have accessible units?
No, 1155 Roundtable Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1155 Roundtable Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1155 Roundtable Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1155 Roundtable Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1155 Roundtable Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
