Rincon, GA
204 E Fourth Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:10 PM

204 E Fourth Street

204 E 4th St · (912) 826-1000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

204 E 4th St, Rincon, GA 31326

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 204 E Fourth Street · Avail. now

$1,100

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1938 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
204 E Fourth Street - Rincon, GA 31326 $1100/mth - A true "gem" in the heart of Rincon! This home features 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, formal living room (could be 4th bedroom), dining area, large sunk in den with fireplace, kitchen with range, fridge, and dishwasher, plus large laundry room that includes the washer and dryer! Fenced in back yard. Pets are negotiable and available now! Please visit www.912rentals.com for additional information and to submit your application.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2104708)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

