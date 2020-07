Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

One story townhouse centrally located in Rincon. Open living and kitchen areas, two bedroom, two bath split floor plan, clean and ready to move in with all kitchen appliances. Private back yard with patio. Garage parking, exterior maintenance included. Included in your lease agreement will be subdivision covenants as well as cabana and pool codes with signed lease. Will lease for short term (3-6mo) for $1150 monthly.

Community pool, park and cabana. Street lights.