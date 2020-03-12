Amenities

695 E. Bristol Way Available 07/01/20 695 Bristol Way - 5 Bedrooms, 3.5 Bathrooms In Richmond Hill's Mainstreet Subdivision - Information contained herein is strictly subject to verification thru www.richmondhillrentals.com AND/OR by calling (912)756-6888 and any pricing or description on any website other than www.richmondhillrentals.com may not be reliable.



What do the owners like about their home? Conveniently located to schools and shopping. With community amenities: Pool, Playground, Sidewalks, and trails.



This spacious open and split floor plan home has it ALL! 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms.



Grand foyer entrance for greeting your guests. Formal dining room with double trey ceiling, grand chandler, and lots of crown molding and trim. The living room also features high ceilings, ceiling fan and gas/ventless fireplace. The living room is overlooked by a bar height breakfast bar and eat-in kitchen. The chef's kitchen has granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Your laundry room and garage are off the back of the kitchen for easy access.

All guest/additional bedrooms are located on the kitchen side of the house. 2 bedrooms downstairs with a full bathroom and 2 additional bedrooms with a full bath upstairs.

The guest 1/2 bath and master bedroom are located on the opposite side of the home for privacy. The master features a trey ceiling and an exterior door to your backyard and patio. The master bath suite has a relaxing jetted tub and separate shower. Double vanities with tons of cabinet storage and private toilet room. Walk in closet with lots of hanging space.



The back yard is fenced and private with access from the kitchen and master bedroom. The front of the house is situated on a round-about giving it a wide open view with green space across the street.



