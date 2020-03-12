All apartments in Richmond Hill
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:30 AM

695 E. Bristol Way

695 Bristol Way · (912) 756-6888
Location

695 Bristol Way, Richmond Hill, GA 31324

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 695 E. Bristol Way · Avail. Jul 1

$2,375

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2516 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
695 E. Bristol Way Available 07/01/20 695 Bristol Way - 5 Bedrooms, 3.5 Bathrooms In Richmond Hill's Mainstreet Subdivision - Information contained herein is strictly subject to verification thru www.richmondhillrentals.com AND/OR by calling (912)756-6888 and any pricing or description on any website other than www.richmondhillrentals.com may not be reliable.

What do the owners like about their home? Conveniently located to schools and shopping. With community amenities: Pool, Playground, Sidewalks, and trails.

This spacious open and split floor plan home has it ALL! 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms.

Grand foyer entrance for greeting your guests. Formal dining room with double trey ceiling, grand chandler, and lots of crown molding and trim. The living room also features high ceilings, ceiling fan and gas/ventless fireplace. The living room is overlooked by a bar height breakfast bar and eat-in kitchen. The chef's kitchen has granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Your laundry room and garage are off the back of the kitchen for easy access.
All guest/additional bedrooms are located on the kitchen side of the house. 2 bedrooms downstairs with a full bathroom and 2 additional bedrooms with a full bath upstairs.
The guest 1/2 bath and master bedroom are located on the opposite side of the home for privacy. The master features a trey ceiling and an exterior door to your backyard and patio. The master bath suite has a relaxing jetted tub and separate shower. Double vanities with tons of cabinet storage and private toilet room. Walk in closet with lots of hanging space.

The back yard is fenced and private with access from the kitchen and master bedroom. The front of the house is situated on a round-about giving it a wide open view with green space across the street.

Call for your private showing today! Or check out our video link on our website.
www.richmondhillrentals.com

(RLNE3248893)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 695 E. Bristol Way have any available units?
695 E. Bristol Way has a unit available for $2,375 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 695 E. Bristol Way have?
Some of 695 E. Bristol Way's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 695 E. Bristol Way currently offering any rent specials?
695 E. Bristol Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 695 E. Bristol Way pet-friendly?
No, 695 E. Bristol Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richmond Hill.
Does 695 E. Bristol Way offer parking?
Yes, 695 E. Bristol Way does offer parking.
Does 695 E. Bristol Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 695 E. Bristol Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 695 E. Bristol Way have a pool?
Yes, 695 E. Bristol Way has a pool.
Does 695 E. Bristol Way have accessible units?
No, 695 E. Bristol Way does not have accessible units.
Does 695 E. Bristol Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 695 E. Bristol Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 695 E. Bristol Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 695 E. Bristol Way does not have units with air conditioning.
