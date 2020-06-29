All apartments in Richmond Hill
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:18 PM

60 Blue Oak Dr

60 Blue Oak Dr · No Longer Available
Location

60 Blue Oak Dr, Richmond Hill, GA 31324

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-

(RLNE4779209)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 60 Blue Oak Dr have any available units?
60 Blue Oak Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richmond Hill, GA.
Is 60 Blue Oak Dr currently offering any rent specials?
60 Blue Oak Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 60 Blue Oak Dr pet-friendly?
No, 60 Blue Oak Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richmond Hill.
Does 60 Blue Oak Dr offer parking?
No, 60 Blue Oak Dr does not offer parking.
Does 60 Blue Oak Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 60 Blue Oak Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 60 Blue Oak Dr have a pool?
No, 60 Blue Oak Dr does not have a pool.
Does 60 Blue Oak Dr have accessible units?
No, 60 Blue Oak Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 60 Blue Oak Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 60 Blue Oak Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 60 Blue Oak Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 60 Blue Oak Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
