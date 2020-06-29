Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Richmond Hill
Find more places like 60 Blue Oak Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Richmond Hill, GA
/
60 Blue Oak Dr
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:18 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
60 Blue Oak Dr
60 Blue Oak Dr
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Richmond Hill
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
60 Blue Oak Dr, Richmond Hill, GA 31324
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
(RLNE4779209)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 60 Blue Oak Dr have any available units?
60 Blue Oak Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Richmond Hill, GA
.
Is 60 Blue Oak Dr currently offering any rent specials?
60 Blue Oak Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 60 Blue Oak Dr pet-friendly?
No, 60 Blue Oak Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Richmond Hill
.
Does 60 Blue Oak Dr offer parking?
No, 60 Blue Oak Dr does not offer parking.
Does 60 Blue Oak Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 60 Blue Oak Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 60 Blue Oak Dr have a pool?
No, 60 Blue Oak Dr does not have a pool.
Does 60 Blue Oak Dr have accessible units?
No, 60 Blue Oak Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 60 Blue Oak Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 60 Blue Oak Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 60 Blue Oak Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 60 Blue Oak Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Latitude at Richmond Hill
401 Buckeye Dr
Richmond Hill, GA 31324
Similar Pages
Richmond Hill 1 Bedrooms
Richmond Hill 2 Bedrooms
Richmond Hill Apartments with Balconies
Richmond Hill Apartments with Gyms
Richmond Hill Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Savannah, GA
Pooler, GA
Brunswick, GA
Bluffton, SC
Beaufort, SC
Hilton Head Island, SC
Garden City, GA
Georgetown, GA
Wilmington Island, GA
Port Wentworth, GA
Rincon, GA
Ridgeland, SC
Bloomingdale, GA
Port Royal, SC
Walthourville, GA
Hinesville, GA
Hardeeville, SC
Whitemarsh Island, GA
Dock Junction, GA
St. Simons, GA
Statesboro, GA
Midway, GA
Apartments Near Colleges
College of Coastal Georgia
Savannah College of Art and Design
Savannah State University
University of South Carolina-Beaufort
Armstrong State University