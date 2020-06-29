4324 Garden Hills Loop

Amenities
Beautiful family home located in the desired Buckhead East neighborhood! In walking distance to McAllister Elementary. This home features 6 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, Sun Room, and fenced in yard. Kitchen is spacious with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and island with countertop seating. This home has a 2 car garage and spacious backyard, perfect for entertaining! This house has a sprinkler system included. This home is also conveniently located near schools, shopping, recreation sports fields, and a dog park.