4324 Garden Hills Loop

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park parking garage

Beautiful family home located in the desired Buckhead East neighborhood! In walking distance to McAllister Elementary. This home features 6 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, Sun Room, and fenced in yard. Kitchen is spacious with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and island with countertop seating. This home has a 2 car garage and spacious backyard, perfect for entertaining! This house has a sprinkler system included. This home is also conveniently located near schools, shopping, recreation sports fields, and a dog park.