All apartments in Richmond Hill
Find more places like 4324 Garden Hills Loop.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Richmond Hill, GA
/
4324 Garden Hills Loop
Last updated July 21 2020 at 8:24 PM

4324 Garden Hills Loop

4324 Garden Hills Loop · (336) 455-2128
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Richmond Hill
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all

Location

4324 Garden Hills Loop, Richmond Hill, GA 31324

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$2,250

6 Bed · 4 Bath · 2688 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
dog park
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
garage
Beautiful family home located in the desired Buckhead East neighborhood! In walking distance to McAllister Elementary. This home features 6 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, Sun Room, and fenced in yard. Kitchen is spacious with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and island with countertop seating. This home has a 2 car garage and spacious backyard, perfect for entertaining! This house has a sprinkler system included. This home is also conveniently located near schools, shopping, recreation sports fields, and a dog park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4324 Garden Hills Loop have any available units?
4324 Garden Hills Loop has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4324 Garden Hills Loop have?
Some of 4324 Garden Hills Loop's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4324 Garden Hills Loop currently offering any rent specials?
4324 Garden Hills Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4324 Garden Hills Loop pet-friendly?
Yes, 4324 Garden Hills Loop is pet friendly.
Does 4324 Garden Hills Loop offer parking?
Yes, 4324 Garden Hills Loop offers parking.
Does 4324 Garden Hills Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4324 Garden Hills Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4324 Garden Hills Loop have a pool?
No, 4324 Garden Hills Loop does not have a pool.
Does 4324 Garden Hills Loop have accessible units?
No, 4324 Garden Hills Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 4324 Garden Hills Loop have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4324 Garden Hills Loop has units with dishwashers.
Does 4324 Garden Hills Loop have units with air conditioning?
No, 4324 Garden Hills Loop does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 4324 Garden Hills Loop?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Latitude at Richmond Hill
401 Buckeye Dr
Richmond Hill, GA 31324

Similar Pages

Richmond Hill 1 Bedroom ApartmentsRichmond Hill 2 Bedroom Apartments
Richmond Hill Apartments with BalconiesRichmond Hill Apartments with Gyms
Richmond Hill Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Savannah, GAPooler, GABrunswick, GABluffton, SCBeaufort, SCHilton Head Island, SCGarden City, GAGeorgetown, GA
Wilmington Island, GAPort Wentworth, GARincon, GARidgeland, SCBloomingdale, GAPort Royal, SCWalthourville, GA
Hinesville, GAHardeeville, SCWhitemarsh Island, GADock Junction, GASt. Simons, GAStatesboro, GAMidway, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

College of Coastal GeorgiaSavannah College of Art and Design
Savannah State UniversityUniversity of South Carolina-Beaufort
Armstrong State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity