Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry pool

345 Ivey Street Available 07/31/20 AVAILABLE LATE JULY - Welcome Home to this Two-Story Home situated the Market Street Subdivision in Richmond Hill, featuring 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms conveniently located to I-95 for easy commuting to Ft.Stewart, HAAF & Savannah.

Beautiful Inside And Out! Entry Foyer- Separate Living Room Or Study- Great Room- Fireplace Open To Kitchen- Dining Area- Separate Laundry Room- Bedrooms- Second Level- Nice Sized Master Suite Walk-In Closet!! Shows Perfect! Privacy Fenced Backyard! Community Pool And Park!!!



Pets are considered with Owner Approval and a $300 non-refundable pet fee to the Owner for the first pet.

$100 for each additional Pet with Owner approval.



