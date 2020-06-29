All apartments in Richmond Hill
Find more places like 345 Ivey Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Richmond Hill, GA
/
345 Ivey Street
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:55 PM

345 Ivey Street

345 Ivey St · (912) 368-6868
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Richmond Hill
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

345 Ivey St, Richmond Hill, GA 31324

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 345 Ivey Street · Avail. Jul 31

$1,600

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1865 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
pool
345 Ivey Street Available 07/31/20 AVAILABLE LATE JULY - Welcome Home to this Two-Story Home situated the Market Street Subdivision in Richmond Hill, featuring 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms conveniently located to I-95 for easy commuting to Ft.Stewart, HAAF & Savannah.
Beautiful Inside And Out! Entry Foyer- Separate Living Room Or Study- Great Room- Fireplace Open To Kitchen- Dining Area- Separate Laundry Room- Bedrooms- Second Level- Nice Sized Master Suite Walk-In Closet!! Shows Perfect! Privacy Fenced Backyard! Community Pool And Park!!!

Pets are considered with Owner Approval and a $300 non-refundable pet fee to the Owner for the first pet.
$100 for each additional Pet with Owner approval.

Call or email The Rental Team at Elaine Boggs Realty Group, LLC to view!
(912) 368-6868 EXT.1 or rentals@elaineboggs.net

For more info check out our website at www.ElaineBoggsHomes.com

(RLNE4114288)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 345 Ivey Street have any available units?
345 Ivey Street has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 345 Ivey Street have?
Some of 345 Ivey Street's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 345 Ivey Street currently offering any rent specials?
345 Ivey Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 345 Ivey Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 345 Ivey Street is pet friendly.
Does 345 Ivey Street offer parking?
No, 345 Ivey Street does not offer parking.
Does 345 Ivey Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 345 Ivey Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 345 Ivey Street have a pool?
Yes, 345 Ivey Street has a pool.
Does 345 Ivey Street have accessible units?
No, 345 Ivey Street does not have accessible units.
Does 345 Ivey Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 345 Ivey Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 345 Ivey Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 345 Ivey Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 345 Ivey Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Latitude at Richmond Hill
401 Buckeye Dr
Richmond Hill, GA 31324

Similar Pages

Richmond Hill 1 BedroomsRichmond Hill 2 Bedrooms
Richmond Hill Apartments with BalconiesRichmond Hill Apartments with Gyms
Richmond Hill Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Savannah, GAPooler, GABrunswick, GABluffton, SCBeaufort, SCHilton Head Island, SCGarden City, GAGeorgetown, GA
Wilmington Island, GAPort Wentworth, GARincon, GARidgeland, SCBloomingdale, GAPort Royal, SCWalthourville, GA
Hinesville, GAHardeeville, SCWhitemarsh Island, GADock Junction, GASt. Simons, GAStatesboro, GAMidway, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

College of Coastal GeorgiaSavannah College of Art and Design
Savannah State UniversityUniversity of South Carolina-Beaufort
Armstrong State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity