3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:35 PM
68 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Remerton, GA
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1305 Old Mill Place
1305 Old Mill Place, Remerton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$895
1336 sqft
3BD/2B in Remerton. Perfect for VSU students. - 3BD/2B on arguably the best street in Remerton. Located on the Gordon Street end of Remerton in a quiet cul-de-sac. Hardwood laminate, tile, and carpet. Large eat-in kitchen. Fenced yard.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1328 Edgewood Dr
1328 Edgewood Drive, Remerton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$925
1150 sqft
1328 Edgewood Dr, Remerton, 3 BD/2 BA - This charming 3 BD/2 BA home located in Remerton, in the heart of Valdosta! Located minutes from shopping, dining, and within walking distance of VSU, this property has tile floors in the kitchen and
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1300 Old Mill Place
1300 Old Mill Place, Remerton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$900
1336 sqft
1300 Old Mill Place, Remerton, 3 BD/2 BA - This 3 bedroom 2 bath home minutes from VSU and Valdosta Mall! This property is on a corner lot with a fenced in yard, and has a wood burning fireplace in the huge living room. (RLNE3472187)
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
1783 Wayland Park
1783 Wayland Park Drive, Remerton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$895
1214 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1783 Wayland Park in Remerton. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Remerton
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1016 W Alden Avenue
1016 West Alden Avenue, Valdosta, GA
1016 W Alden Avenue Available 06/19/20 4 bed 2 bath renovated - 4 bed 2 bath remodeled home. Great location No Pets Allowed (RLNE5835612)
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2311 Park Lane
2311 Park Lane, Valdosta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$850
1528 sqft
2311 Park Lane Available 06/18/20 Brick style 3bd home in City of Valdosta! - This cute 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in the heart of Valdosta. Home has brick fireplace, walk-in shower, drive way with car port and storage shed in backyard.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5 Lakeview Circle
5 Lakeview Drive, Valdosta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$995
1776 sqft
- Updated 3BD/2B brick ranch style home on quite circle in Dellwood Acres subdivision. Private back yard, carport, beautiful hardwood floors, large bedrooms, updated kitchen, stainless steel appliances, and more. (RLNE3403144)
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1204 Lakeview Drive
1204 Lakeview Drive, Valdosta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1676 sqft
Like New! - Totally renovated spacious 3BD/2B in a great established Valdosta neighborhood. Beautiful hardwood floors throught and new tile floors in the wet areas. New HVAC. All new windows, new roof, new appliances.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1308 McRee Drive
1308 Mcree Drive, Valdosta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1534 sqft
1308 McRee Drive, Valdosta, 3BR/ 2BA - 3 BR/1.5BA brick house located in the heart of town. Great room is oversize with nice carpet, windows feature wooden plantation style blinds throughout. 3 big bedrooms with plenty of closet space.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
1218 Wainwright Dr.
1218 Wainwright Drive, Valdosta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$750
1345 sqft
Brick 3BD/2B home w/ large yard, carport, and hardwood floors.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 08:19pm
1 Unit Available
2209 Jerry Jones Dr.
2209 Jerry Jones Drive, Valdosta, GA
Brick home in safe neighborhood near Valdosta State University. Features hardwood floors, granite counter tops, newly repainted inside, upscale kitchen, owner provides lawn care. Nice, private back yard with large storage building outside.
1 of 28
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
2120 Northwood Circle
2120 Northwood Circle, Valdosta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1776 sqft
2120 Northwood Circle Available 04/20/20 Wood Valley Beauty - This home is located close to everything: shopping, downtown, the interstate, restaurants, schools, and so much more. The home has many up-grades.
Results within 5 miles of Remerton
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
18 Units Available
Northwind
5148 Northwind Blvd, Valdosta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,010
1662 sqft
Comfortable and spacious units near Valdosta High School and Freedom Park. Pet-friendly community with resident dog park, tennis and basketball courts, and a resort-style swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 51
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
$
52 Units Available
Evergreen at Five Points
100 Garden Dr, Valdosta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,265
1119 sqft
This pet-friendly Valdosta apartment community offers unparalleled service and amenities, conveniently located near Valdosta State University. Inside and out, our apartment homes are a sight to be seen.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
2982 Tara Drive
2982 Tara Drive, Valdosta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$850
1212 sqft
Clean 3 bedroom 2 bath in N Valdosta. Easy access to Moody Air Force Base, South Georgia Medical Center, Walmart, Publix.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3945 MEDIEVAL CT
3945 Medieval Ct, Lowndes County, GA
3945 MEDIEVAL CT Available 07/01/20 4/3 SPLIT LOCATED IN KNIGHTS LANDING SUBDIVISION - CUSTOM BUILT 4/3 LOCATED IN THE KNIGHTS LANDING SUBDIVISION IN LOWNDES COUNTY.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2420 BEMISS RD SUITE D
2420 Bemiss Road, Valdosta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$800
1200 sqft
OFFICE SPACE ON BEMISS - GREAT OFFICE SPACE LOCATED ON BEMISS, 3 LARGE OFFICE, RECEPTIONIST AREA, LARGE LOBBY, KITCHEN GULLEY AREA, 2 RESTROOMS, (ONE IS PRIVATE). (RLNE5638684)
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4162 Waterberry Cir
4162 Waterberry Circle, Lowndes County, GA
4162 Waterberry Cir Available 08/07/20 4/3 Northlake Subdivision - Hardwood Floors throughout - You must see this adorable 4 bed/3 bath home on Waterberry Circle.
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
911 Williamsburg Drive
911 Williamsburg Drive, Valdosta, GA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Magnolia Plantation Home - 4 bedroom 2 baths, living room w/fireplace, Family Room, dining room, Kitchen w/breakfast area and a farmhouse sink, stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, disposal, vented microwave, approx 2151 sqft, blt 1986, CH/A (gas heat &
1 of 43
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
804 Blythwood Drive
804 Blythwood Road, Valdosta, GA
Ranch style home - Ranch style 4 BR/ 2.5 BA home. Living room has a brick fire place. The kitchen on this home is gorgeous! It has stainless steel appliances, a break fast area as well as a formal dining room.
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
108 E ADAIR ST
108 East Adair Street, Valdosta, GA
TURN OF THE CENTURY CHARM ! - COMMERCIAL OFFICE: TURN OF THE CENTURY CHARM ! BUILT IN 1900 IN THE HEART OF VALDOSTA.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2006 LaSalle Drive
2006 Lasalle Drive, Valdosta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$695
1216 sqft
2006 LaSalle Drive Available 06/17/20 3BD/1B home $695/mo. - 3BD/1B home in well established Valdosta neighborhood. Painted concrete floors throughout. (RLNE3929291)
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3009 Ginny Drive
3009 Ginny Drive, Valdosta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$750
1174 sqft
Centrally Located - This 3 bedroom 2 bath home is close to all Valdosta has to offer and not too far from MAFB. The kitchen has a stove refrigerator and dishwasher. Ceiling fans are in the living room and 2 of the bedrooms.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1507 Slater Street
1507 Slater Street, Valdosta, GA
Walk to VSU - Large 4BD/2.5B located across the street from VSU's front campus in the Historical District. Mostly hardwood floors throughout. Two living areas. Carport. $1,100/mo yard service included. (RLNE3413797)