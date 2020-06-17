Rent Calculator
1329 Edgewood Dr
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1329 Edgewood Dr
1329 Edgewood Dr
·
No Longer Available
Location
1329 Edgewood Dr, Remerton, GA 31601
Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Newly renovated 2BD/2.B townhome in Remerton.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1329 Edgewood Dr have any available units?
1329 Edgewood Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Remerton, GA
.
What amenities does 1329 Edgewood Dr have?
Some of 1329 Edgewood Dr's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1329 Edgewood Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1329 Edgewood Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1329 Edgewood Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1329 Edgewood Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Remerton
.
Does 1329 Edgewood Dr offer parking?
No, 1329 Edgewood Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1329 Edgewood Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1329 Edgewood Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1329 Edgewood Dr have a pool?
No, 1329 Edgewood Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1329 Edgewood Dr have accessible units?
No, 1329 Edgewood Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1329 Edgewood Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1329 Edgewood Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 1329 Edgewood Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1329 Edgewood Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Valdosta State University