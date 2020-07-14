Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Remerton
Find more places like 1305 Old Mill Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Remerton, GA
/
1305 Old Mill Pl
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1305 Old Mill Pl
1305 Old Mill Place
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Remerton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
1305 Old Mill Place, Remerton, GA 31601
Amenities
dishwasher
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
3BD/2B on arguably the best street in Remerton. Located on the Gordon Street end of Remerton in a quiet cul-de-sac. Hardwood laminate, tile, and carpet. Large eat-in kitchen. Fenced yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1305 Old Mill Pl have any available units?
1305 Old Mill Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Remerton, GA
.
What amenities does 1305 Old Mill Pl have?
Some of 1305 Old Mill Pl's amenities include dishwasher, carpet, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1305 Old Mill Pl currently offering any rent specials?
1305 Old Mill Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1305 Old Mill Pl pet-friendly?
No, 1305 Old Mill Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Remerton
.
Does 1305 Old Mill Pl offer parking?
No, 1305 Old Mill Pl does not offer parking.
Does 1305 Old Mill Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1305 Old Mill Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1305 Old Mill Pl have a pool?
No, 1305 Old Mill Pl does not have a pool.
Does 1305 Old Mill Pl have accessible units?
No, 1305 Old Mill Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 1305 Old Mill Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1305 Old Mill Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 1305 Old Mill Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 1305 Old Mill Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Similar Pages
Remerton 2 Bedrooms
Remerton 3 Bedrooms
Remerton Apartments with Balconies
Remerton Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Remerton Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Valdosta, GA
Tifton, GA
Madison, FL
Apartments Near Colleges
Valdosta State University