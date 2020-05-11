All apartments in Redan
6630 Shaffers Way

6630 Shaffers Way · No Longer Available
Location

6630 Shaffers Way, Redan, GA 30058

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 Bathroom ranch house. Call for more information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6630 Shaffers Way have any available units?
6630 Shaffers Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redan, GA.
Is 6630 Shaffers Way currently offering any rent specials?
6630 Shaffers Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6630 Shaffers Way pet-friendly?
No, 6630 Shaffers Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redan.
Does 6630 Shaffers Way offer parking?
Yes, 6630 Shaffers Way offers parking.
Does 6630 Shaffers Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6630 Shaffers Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6630 Shaffers Way have a pool?
No, 6630 Shaffers Way does not have a pool.
Does 6630 Shaffers Way have accessible units?
No, 6630 Shaffers Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6630 Shaffers Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6630 Shaffers Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 6630 Shaffers Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 6630 Shaffers Way does not have units with air conditioning.
