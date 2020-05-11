Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Redan
Find more places like 6630 Shaffers Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Redan, GA
/
6630 Shaffers Way
Last updated May 11 2020 at 11:07 AM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6630 Shaffers Way
6630 Shaffers Way
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Redan
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Location
6630 Shaffers Way, Redan, GA 30058
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 Bathroom ranch house. Call for more information.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6630 Shaffers Way have any available units?
6630 Shaffers Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Redan, GA
.
Is 6630 Shaffers Way currently offering any rent specials?
6630 Shaffers Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6630 Shaffers Way pet-friendly?
No, 6630 Shaffers Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Redan
.
Does 6630 Shaffers Way offer parking?
Yes, 6630 Shaffers Way offers parking.
Does 6630 Shaffers Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6630 Shaffers Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6630 Shaffers Way have a pool?
No, 6630 Shaffers Way does not have a pool.
Does 6630 Shaffers Way have accessible units?
No, 6630 Shaffers Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6630 Shaffers Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6630 Shaffers Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 6630 Shaffers Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 6630 Shaffers Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Similar Pages
Redan 2 Bedrooms
Redan 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Redan 3 Bedrooms
Redan Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Redan Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GA
Sandy Springs, GA
Marietta, GA
Roswell, GA
Alpharetta, GA
Athens, GA
Smyrna, GA
Johns Creek, GA
Duluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GA
Newnan, GA
Decatur, GA
Stockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GA
McDonough, GA
Woodstock, GA
Hampton, GA
Tyrone, GA
Apartments Near Colleges
Clark Atlanta University
Georgia State University
University of Georgia
Life University
Morehouse College