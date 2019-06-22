---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/725fe780d6 ---- Comfortable 2 bedroom townhome with great open floor plan. Big open kitchen with lots of cabinets including a desk nook. Spacious bedrooms. Covered entry and private patio.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6512 Wellington Chase Court have any available units?
6512 Wellington Chase Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redan, GA.
Is 6512 Wellington Chase Court currently offering any rent specials?
6512 Wellington Chase Court is not currently offering any rent specials.