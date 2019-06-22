All apartments in Redan
Last updated June 22 2019 at 1:33 PM

6512 Wellington Chase Court

6512 Wellington Chase Court · No Longer Available
Location

6512 Wellington Chase Court, Redan, GA 30058

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/725fe780d6 ---- Comfortable 2 bedroom townhome with great open floor plan. Big open kitchen with lots of cabinets including a desk nook. Spacious bedrooms. Covered entry and private patio.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6512 Wellington Chase Court have any available units?
6512 Wellington Chase Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redan, GA.
Is 6512 Wellington Chase Court currently offering any rent specials?
6512 Wellington Chase Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6512 Wellington Chase Court pet-friendly?
No, 6512 Wellington Chase Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redan.
Does 6512 Wellington Chase Court offer parking?
No, 6512 Wellington Chase Court does not offer parking.
Does 6512 Wellington Chase Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6512 Wellington Chase Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6512 Wellington Chase Court have a pool?
No, 6512 Wellington Chase Court does not have a pool.
Does 6512 Wellington Chase Court have accessible units?
No, 6512 Wellington Chase Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6512 Wellington Chase Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 6512 Wellington Chase Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6512 Wellington Chase Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 6512 Wellington Chase Court does not have units with air conditioning.

