Redan, GA
6509 Eastbriar Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6509 Eastbriar Drive

6509 Eastbriar Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6509 Eastbriar Drive, Redan, GA 30058

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2575460)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6509 Eastbriar Drive have any available units?
6509 Eastbriar Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redan, GA.
Is 6509 Eastbriar Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6509 Eastbriar Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6509 Eastbriar Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6509 Eastbriar Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redan.
Does 6509 Eastbriar Drive offer parking?
No, 6509 Eastbriar Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6509 Eastbriar Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6509 Eastbriar Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6509 Eastbriar Drive have a pool?
No, 6509 Eastbriar Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6509 Eastbriar Drive have accessible units?
No, 6509 Eastbriar Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6509 Eastbriar Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6509 Eastbriar Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6509 Eastbriar Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6509 Eastbriar Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
