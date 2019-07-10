Cozy 3 bed/ 2 bath Ranch in Lithonia- $925/ mo. - Well Maintained Ranch located in Lithonia. This 3 bedroom/ 2 bath home is complete with new paint and carpet throughout. Home is convenient to marta and major highways.
(RLNE4998255)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6471 Bedford Lane have any available units?
6471 Bedford Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redan, GA.
Is 6471 Bedford Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6471 Bedford Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.