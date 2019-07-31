Rent Calculator
Home
/
Redan, GA
/
6469 Brenda Ann Dr
Last updated July 31 2019 at 6:59 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6469 Brenda Ann Dr
6469 Brenda Ann Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
6469 Brenda Ann Drive, Redan, GA 30058
Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
BEAUTIFUL TRADITIONAL HOME FOR RENT. RECENTLY REFURBISHED.... HURRY !!!! WON'T LAST.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6469 Brenda Ann Dr have any available units?
6469 Brenda Ann Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Redan, GA
.
Is 6469 Brenda Ann Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6469 Brenda Ann Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6469 Brenda Ann Dr pet-friendly?
No, 6469 Brenda Ann Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Redan
.
Does 6469 Brenda Ann Dr offer parking?
No, 6469 Brenda Ann Dr does not offer parking.
Does 6469 Brenda Ann Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6469 Brenda Ann Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6469 Brenda Ann Dr have a pool?
No, 6469 Brenda Ann Dr does not have a pool.
Does 6469 Brenda Ann Dr have accessible units?
No, 6469 Brenda Ann Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6469 Brenda Ann Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6469 Brenda Ann Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 6469 Brenda Ann Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 6469 Brenda Ann Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
