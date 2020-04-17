Rent Calculator
Last updated April 17 2020 at 6:42 PM
6415 Laurel Post Court
6415 Laurel Post Court
·
No Longer Available
Location
6415 Laurel Post Court, Redan, GA 30058
Amenities
w/d hookup
garage
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
ranch style home with living room and eat in kitchen washer and dryer connection with 1 car garage
To view call 770 856 7098 ask for Dennel
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6415 Laurel Post Court have any available units?
6415 Laurel Post Court doesn't have any available units at this time.
Redan, GA
.
Is 6415 Laurel Post Court currently offering any rent specials?
6415 Laurel Post Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6415 Laurel Post Court pet-friendly?
No, 6415 Laurel Post Court is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Redan
.
Does 6415 Laurel Post Court offer parking?
Yes, 6415 Laurel Post Court offers parking.
Does 6415 Laurel Post Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6415 Laurel Post Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6415 Laurel Post Court have a pool?
No, 6415 Laurel Post Court does not have a pool.
Does 6415 Laurel Post Court have accessible units?
No, 6415 Laurel Post Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6415 Laurel Post Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 6415 Laurel Post Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6415 Laurel Post Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 6415 Laurel Post Court does not have units with air conditioning.
