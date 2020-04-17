All apartments in Redan
Last updated April 17 2020

6415 Laurel Post Court

6415 Laurel Post Court · No Longer Available
Location

6415 Laurel Post Court, Redan, GA 30058

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
ranch style home with living room and eat in kitchen washer and dryer connection with 1 car garage

To view call 770 856 7098 ask for Dennel
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6415 Laurel Post Court have any available units?
6415 Laurel Post Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redan, GA.
Is 6415 Laurel Post Court currently offering any rent specials?
6415 Laurel Post Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6415 Laurel Post Court pet-friendly?
No, 6415 Laurel Post Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redan.
Does 6415 Laurel Post Court offer parking?
Yes, 6415 Laurel Post Court offers parking.
Does 6415 Laurel Post Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6415 Laurel Post Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6415 Laurel Post Court have a pool?
No, 6415 Laurel Post Court does not have a pool.
Does 6415 Laurel Post Court have accessible units?
No, 6415 Laurel Post Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6415 Laurel Post Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 6415 Laurel Post Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6415 Laurel Post Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 6415 Laurel Post Court does not have units with air conditioning.
