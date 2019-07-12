All apartments in Redan
Find more places like 6402 Laurel Post Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Redan, GA
/
6402 Laurel Post Ct
Last updated July 12 2019 at 11:20 AM

6402 Laurel Post Ct

6402 Laurel Post Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Redan
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6402 Laurel Post Court, Redan, GA 30058

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Renovated 3 bedroom 2 bath - Renovated 3 bedroom 2 bath

No section 8

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3155045)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6402 Laurel Post Ct have any available units?
6402 Laurel Post Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redan, GA.
Is 6402 Laurel Post Ct currently offering any rent specials?
6402 Laurel Post Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6402 Laurel Post Ct pet-friendly?
No, 6402 Laurel Post Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redan.
Does 6402 Laurel Post Ct offer parking?
No, 6402 Laurel Post Ct does not offer parking.
Does 6402 Laurel Post Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6402 Laurel Post Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6402 Laurel Post Ct have a pool?
No, 6402 Laurel Post Ct does not have a pool.
Does 6402 Laurel Post Ct have accessible units?
No, 6402 Laurel Post Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 6402 Laurel Post Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 6402 Laurel Post Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6402 Laurel Post Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 6402 Laurel Post Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Redan 2 Bedroom ApartmentsRedan 3 Bedroom Apartments
Redan Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRedan Dog Friendly Apartments
Redan Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAPanthersville, GAWinder, GAForest Park, GAGresham Park, GA
Tyrone, GABelvedere Park, GAExperiment, GACandler-McAfee, GAAvondale Estates, GABraselton, GAGriffin, GAMableton, GAHampton, GAWatkinsville, GAJackson, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College